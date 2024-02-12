Top track

I Don't Really Care for You

CMAT + Morgana

Petit Bain
Mon, 12 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente CMAT en concert exceptionnel le 12 février 2024 à Petit Bain

Pour les billets au tarif "RSA & Étudiants" un justificatif vous sera demandéà l'entrée. Si vous n'êtes pas en mesure de présenter votre justificatif, l'entrée à Petit Bain v...

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CMAT, Morgana

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

