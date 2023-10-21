DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boundless x Le Talus

Le Talus
Sat, 21 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsMarseille
From €8
About

ʀᴇɴᴅᴇᴢ- ᴠᴏᴜs sᴀᴍᴇᴅɪ 21 ᴏᴄᴛᴏʙʀᴇ ᴘᴏᴜʀ ɴᴏᴛʀᴇ sᴇᴄᴏɴᴅᴇ ᴅᴀᴛᴇ ᴀᴜ sᴇɪɴ ᴅ’ᴜɴ ʟɪᴇᴜ ᴜɴɪǫᴜᴇ ᴇᴛ ᴍʏᴛʜɪǫᴜᴇ, ʟᴇ ᴛᴀʟᴜs .

ғᴇʀᴍᴇ ᴜʀʙᴀɪɴᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴀᴄᴇ sᴏᴄɪᴏ-ᴄᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇʟ ᴇᴛ ᴇɴᴠɪʀᴏɴɴᴇᴍᴇɴᴛᴀʟ ᴇɴ ᴘʟᴇɪɴ ᴄᴏᴇᴜʀ ᴅᴇ ᴍᴀʀsᴇɪʟʟᴇ, ᴍᴀɪs ᴀᴜssɪ ʟɪᴇᴜ ᴅᴇ ᴛᴇᴜғ ᴇxᴄʟᴜsɪғ

ᴠᴇɴᴇᴢ ᴘʀᴏғɪᴛᴇʀ ᴅ’ᴜɴ ᴏᴘᴇɴ ᴀɪʀ ᴀᴠᴇ Read more

Présenté par Boundless.

Venue

Le Talus

603-623 rue Saint Pierre 13012 Marseille
Doors open5:00 pm

