DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents The Signature Brew Halloween Ball! With Old Dirty Brasstards playing a selection of brass party bangers. Prizes for best costume. Pumpkins. Sweets. Spooky beer!
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.