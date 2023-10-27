Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Shake It Off

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Old Dirty Brasstards Halloween Special | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Shake It Off
Got a code?

Event information

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents The Signature Brew Halloween Ball! With Old Dirty Brasstards playing a selection of brass party bangers. Prizes for best costume. Pumpkins. Sweets. Spooky beer!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Old Dirty Brasstards

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.