The Comedy Broth

The Brookmill
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Award-winning standup comedy at The Brookmill, in aid of disability charity, Get Kids Going!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).

Presented by The Comedy Broth.

Lineup

Richard Spalding

Venue

The Brookmill

65 Cranbrook Rd, London SE8 4EJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

