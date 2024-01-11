Top track

Solal Roubine - Automne

Solal Roubine + Louis La Flemme + Nepita

Supersonic
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Si vous êtes fans de... Weezer, La Femme & Therapie Taxi

SOLAL ROUBINE*
(Chanson pop - Pias - Paris, FR)
LOUIS LA FLEMME
(Pop - At(h)ome - Paris, FR)
NEPITA
(Indie pop - Groover Obsession - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Solal Roubine

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

