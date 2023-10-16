Top track

Metric - Who Would You Be For Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metric (Emily & Jimmy): Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade West
Mon, 16 Oct, 5:15 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Metric - Who Would You Be For Me
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an acoustic in-store performance and signing from Emily and Jimmy from Metric. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Formentera II' released on October 13th.

Tickets for this event also in Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Metric

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm
40 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.