DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟭𝟰 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #oktoberfiesta 🍀🎉💃🏽
Come l’Oktober fest ma Latina divalicious! Una noche caliente para vivir la vida loca mixing la salsa pop, el reggaepop e il cha cha b*tch!
█ A T T E N Z I O N E █
CAPIENZA fino ad esaurimento posti.
T
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.