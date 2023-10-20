DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIXTION

Wanderlust
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SIXTION

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wanderlust.

Lineup

7
Carla Genus, Daddy Chulo, Jojo SK and 7 more

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

