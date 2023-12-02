DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Racketeers / Cardinal / Sick Richard + More

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.

Lineup

The Racketeers

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

