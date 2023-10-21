Top track

Love To Give (with Culture Shock & Billy Lockett)

Dimension Live 3.0

OVO Arena Wembley, London
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£42.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a sold out Brixton Academy show already under his belt this year, alongside the Top 40 charting 'Ready To Fly' and the release of new single 'Where Do We Go', it's safe to say there are thousands of fans desperate to catch Dimension's iconic live show Read more

Presented by Louder Entertainment Ltd.

Lineup

2
Dimension, Delta Heavy, Sota and 2 more

Venue

OVO Arena Wembley, London

Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
Doors open9:00 pm
12500 capacity
Accessibility information

