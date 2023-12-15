DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Motive

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CloseUp bring the best indie/electronic artists to London and present to you The Motive.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Colours.

Lineup

The Motive

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.