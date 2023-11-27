Top track

Uli Jon Roth - The Sails of Charon

Uli Jon Roth

Canvas 2
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
Manchester
£26.25

About

Greyline presents

Uli Jon Roth

Canvas 2, Manchester

27 November 2023

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by and adult.

Presented by Greyline.

Lineup

Uli Jon Roth

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm

