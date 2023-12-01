Top track

Conducta's Crib: Conducta + Denham Audio

FØRGE
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSheffield
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Conducta touches down in Sheffield alongside Denham Audio.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Conducta

Venue

FØRGE

148 Effingham Road, Sheffield, S4 7ZB, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

