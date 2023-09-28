DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Asteroid City

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 28 Sept, 10:30 pm
FilmMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

V.O. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano

Asteroid City, 1955. In un sito del deserto del Nevada, rinomato per il suo cratere dopo l’impatto di un asteroide gigante, si incontrano i destini di un reporter di guerra in lutto per la moglie, un’attrice che sa Read more

Cinema Beltrade
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:20 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.