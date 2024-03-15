Top track

Don't Be Scared, I Love You - Yawny Yawn

Bill Ryder-Jones

The Castle and Falcon
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£19.25

About

English multi-instrumentalist/composer/singer/songwriter/producer Bill Ryder-Jones plays a special show at the Castle & Falcon on Friday, March 15th.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

