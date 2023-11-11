Top track

Flutter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Public Records Presents: Durations with Upsammy [Live] + Lamin Fofana [Live] + Spekki Webu + Laurel Halo [DJ] / Sean La'Brooy EP Release Party with Tal / Séance Centre

Public Records
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flutter
Got a code?

About

In The Sound Room: UPSAMMY + LAMIN FOFANA + SPEKKI WEBU + DJ LAUREL HALO

In The Atrium: Sean La'Brooy EP Release Party w/ Tal

UPSTAIRS: Séance Centre and Friends

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provid...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
upsammy, Lamin Fofana, Spekki Webu and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.