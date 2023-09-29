Top track

Suntitle - Burning Down a Denny's

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suntitle, A Modest Proposal, Early Mourning + More

Damsel Brew Pub
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsEvansville
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suntitle - Burning Down a Denny's
Got a code?

About

Suntitle is rolling back through the 812 and jamming with Evansville's Indy Rockers.

  • Suntitle
  • A Modest Proposal
  • Early Mourning
  • Slack
  • Shatterhand

This is an all ages event

Presented by Evansville Shows

Lineup

Suntitle , A Modest Proposal

Venue

Damsel Brew Pub

209 N Wabash Ave of Flags, Evansville, IN 47712, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.