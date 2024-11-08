DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KRAV BOCA
Le show de la troupe Krav Boca sonne comme le récit d’une aventure unique rassemblant un public fidèle aux quatre coins de l’Europe. Plus de 400 concerts en totale autogestion ont donné naissance à un spectacle protéiforme, atypique et explosif....
