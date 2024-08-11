Top track

Green Jelly vs. The Convalescence

Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
$23.08

About

the legendary Punk Rock Puppet Show Green Jelly (Green Jello) and The Convalescence comes to Alchemy on August 11th

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Convalescence

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

