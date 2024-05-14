Top track

Filmore! - Fuck Em Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Do It Without You 7

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Filmore! - Fuck Em Up
Got a code?

About

New music discovery night Do It Without You returns to Folklore, London on Tuesday 14th May with performances from Radio Free Alice, Filmore! and Half Happy.

With an operatic swagger and angular guitar driven sound, Melbourne’s Radio Free Alice emerged wi...

All ages (U18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Radio Free Alice, Half Happy, Filmore!

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.