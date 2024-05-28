DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fundraiser for Rescueber: Euchre Night

Robert's Westside
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
SocialChicago
Robert's Westside Presents:

EUCHRE NIGHT
A Fundraiser for Rescueber: A local non-profit that transports rescue animals and mutual aid goods for animal and human welfare organizations throughout Chicagoland and beyond.

Doors @ 6PM // Euchre @ 7PM
This...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 Allowed with Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

