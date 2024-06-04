DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Di Bianco Vestita - FringeMI

Politecnico Bovisa - Aula De Carli
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anni '80. Un banchetto nuziale si tiene in un ristorante provinciale, con grande attesa per l'ospite d'onore. È il racconto dell'ordinaria quotidianità di una città di provincia, in cui la vita sociale, politica e ambientale è oppressa dalla presenza di u...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Politecnico Bovisa - Aula De Carli

Via Giovanni Durando 10, 20158 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:15 pm

