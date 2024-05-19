DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ibiza. PlayAbout 2024 hosts Pink The Party event at Es Paradis on Sunday 19 May 2024
We are very delighted to team up again with such a legendary club Es Paradis to host our first Pink the Party event! As the name says, let's pink the party with pink! It...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.