Dancing Queen / Nuit Disco Paillettes

Supersonic
Thu, 30 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50

About

Dancing Queen !

Des chimères à paillettes du studio 54 vous donnent rendez-vous entre soul, funk et musique électronique multi facettes pour une nuit DISCO dans les années 70. De ABBA à Diana Ross en passant par Kool & The Gang, on vous invite sur la pist...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France

Doors open11:00 pm

