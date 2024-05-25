DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

20 Years of Madvillainy - Live

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A celebration of hip-hop like no other as we recreate the iconic collaboration between the supervillain of rap and the globe’s most notorious beat maker.

London’s finest jazz and hip-hop artists unite, paying homage to the brilliance of MF Doom and Madlib...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.