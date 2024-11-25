Top track

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cassandra Jenkins

Komedia Brighton
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive
Got a code?

About

JOY. present
Cassandra Jenkins
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

This is an 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassandra Jenkins

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.