Bristol Showcase ft. Milkfiz, Bad News First, Brislingtonez

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 16 May, 9:30 pm
GigsBristol
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DONUTS ARE PROUD TO SUPPORT LOCAL TALENT AT ONE OF THE CITY'S FAVOURITE VENUES.

***MILKFIZ***

Noise rock band first made their appearance at a donuts night last year where they blew the roof off with their genre-defying positive punky goodness!

BNF...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by donut records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open9:30 pm
200 capacity

