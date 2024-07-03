DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PureSoul Presents: Women of 90's R&B

Robert's Westside
Wed, 3 Jul, 6:30 pm
From $20.60
Robert's Westside & PureSoul Present R&B On Madison:

WOMEN OF THE 90's R&B

Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Allyiah, TLC - just to name a few. This is an event that highlight's the female power of 90's R&B from solo artists to girl groups. See these great tune...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

