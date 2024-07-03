DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside & PureSoul Present R&B On Madison:
WOMEN OF THE 90's R&B
Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Allyiah, TLC - just to name a few. This is an event that highlight's the female power of 90's R&B from solo artists to girl groups. See these great tune...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.