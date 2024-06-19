Top track

Braids, DJ Python - Young Buck - DJ Python Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Python and Ana Roxanne present: Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Braids, DJ Python - Young Buck - DJ Python Remix
Got a code?

About

Introducing Natural Wonder Beauty Concept, a partnership between Ana Roxanne and DJ Python (Brian Piñeyro).

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept plunges audiences into dreamy, densely layered drum programming and atmosphere, redolent of Seefeel and Boards Of Can...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept, DJ Python , Ana Roxanne

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.