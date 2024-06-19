DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Non Erano Battute

Parco Villa Filippina
Wed, 19 Jun, 9:00 pm
TalkPalermo
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Immanuel Casto

Immanuel Casto, all'anagrafe Manuel Cuni, nasce a Bergamo e già nell'adolescenza inizia il percorso di studi artistici legati al teatro e alle arti visive, dedicandosi specialmente alla grafica. Nel 2002 si sposta a Bologna e dopo aver lavorato in ambito t

Event information

Dopo il sold-out dello scorso febbraio, Immanuel Casto torna a Palermo con il suo monologo metacomico "Non Erano Battute" nel Parco di Villa Filippina.

"Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso. In particolare, ogni q...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.

Lineup

Immanuel Casto

Venue

Parco Villa Filippina

Piazza San Francesco Di Paola 18, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

