Tanta Robba Festival 24 • COSMO + TBC • DAY 2

Parco Po
Fri, 5 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsCremona
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Preparatevi a essere trasportati in un trip musicale, perché il 5 luglio il main stage sarà illuminato dal pop fresco e innovativo di Cosmo.

Marco Jacopo Bianchi è figura di spicco della scena indipendente nazionale, fondendo il pop con mondi musicali sin...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tre Società Cooperativa Sociale

Lineup

Cosmo

Venue

Parco Po

Lungo Po Europa, 26100 Cremona Cremona, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

