King Creosote + Emily Barker (Aus)

Komedia Basement
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£33

About

Since the mid-late 1990s, Kenny Anderson's DIY pop alter-ego King Creosote has released over 100 records (at a relatively conservative guess), and his songs have been covered and performed by artists including Simple Minds and Patti Smith.

Many of his LPs...

This is an 14+ event (U16 to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Creosote

Venue

Komedia Basement

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm

