Dance On Arrival w/ Enzo Is Burning!

Aruba
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
£23.08
Dance On Arrival - Bournemouth Weekender
Part 2...

Enzo Is Burning + Smokey Bubblin B + many more join us at Aruba on Saturday 4th May from 8pm-3am!

FINAL TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance On Arrival.
Lineup

Enzo Is Burning, Smokey Bubblin' B, Sian Owen and 1 more

Venue

Aruba

Pier Approach, Bournemouth, BH2 5AA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

