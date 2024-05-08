Top track

No Idea

Bluesound, Franklin Blooms, The Mox, Vilotone

The Mint
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Bluesound is an alternative rock project created by multi-instrumentalist/producer, Hannah Searles and lyricist/vocalist, Sonali Raghavan. The two partner together to write and record their music and as a live act, Bluesound will consist of Raghavan (vocal...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Franklin Blooms, The Mox, Bluesound

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

