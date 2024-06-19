DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Sala Siroco se convierte el 19 de junio en una nueva estancia para "El Jardín" de Ale Ocaña. El ganador del último Certamen de Cantautores del CM Europa vuelve al escenario con canciones nuevas, antiguas y una banda que podría llevar junta toda una vida...
