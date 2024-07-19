DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Valerio Lundini & i Vazzanikki - Roma

Villa Ada
Fri, 19 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Valerio Lundini e i Vazzanikki sono in tour questa estate con il loro nuovo spettacolo musicale "Innamorati della vita", che presenta live anche i brani contenuti nel loro nuovo disco in uscita a giugno.

Lundini e i soci proporranno uno show ricco di nuov...

Questo è un evento 16+
Do7 Factory

Lineup

Valerio Lundini & i Vazzanikki

Venue

Villa Ada

Via di Ponte Salario, 28, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

