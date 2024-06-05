Top track

Wrong Way to Run

Willy Tea Taylor

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Recorded live in a two-and-a-half day session at Our Lady of Perpetual Heat Recording Studio & Spa just outside of Portland, The Great Western Hangover showcases many sides of Willy Tea Taylor's musical mind and songwriting prowess.

This is a 21+ event
Stepping Stone & Roots and Boots LA Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Willy Tea Taylor

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

