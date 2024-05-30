DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trev & Steph present: Girl Blunt! A monthly (high) comedy show @ the women-owned Mint Society! Doors open at 6:30, show at 7pm. We recommend joining us before the start time to pick up some goodies ;) 💨🍃
Hosted By:
Matt Pena
Featuring:
Steph Brown
T...
