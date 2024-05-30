DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Girl Blunt

Mint Society
Thu, 30 May, 6:30 pm
ComedyNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trev & Steph present: Girl Blunt! A monthly (high) comedy show @ the women-owned Mint Society! Doors open at 6:30, show at 7pm. We recommend joining us before the start time to pick up some goodies ;) 💨🍃

Hosted By:

Matt Pena

Featuring:

Steph Brown

T...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mint Society

701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.