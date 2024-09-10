DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hailaker

Rich Mix
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Formed of eleven songs, Serenity, Now marks the first time that Coulter and Tullett have worked with an external producer – either together or apart – with the pair turning to producer Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning) to oversee their la...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hailaker

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

