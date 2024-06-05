DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOSTON FIGHT NIGHT: Boston VS New York

Royale Boston
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
SportBoston
$50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Boston vs New York - Boston's newest professional sports team features the best fighters the city has, taking on the boxing elite from NY.

Doors at 7pm, Fight starts at 8pm.

All ages
Presented by Royale Boston.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

