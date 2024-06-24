Top track

Angus and Julia Stone Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Mon, 24 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Angus & Julia Stone will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Monday, June 24th at 6pm, for a live performance and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Cape Forestier, out 5/10 on Nettwerk.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to d...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Angus & Julia Stone

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

