DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Malaprop's presents: A reading and booksigning by Frances Mayes in celebration of her new novel, A Great Marriage. The event takes place at Citizen Vinyl on Wednesday, Aug. 14. 5 p.m. doors, 5:30 p.m. meet and greet with cocktails, 7 p.m. reading followed...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.