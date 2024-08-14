DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frances Mayes reading & book signing

Citizen Vinyl
Wed, 14 Aug, 5:30 pm
TalkAsheville
$38
Malaprop's presents: A reading and booksigning by Frances Mayes in celebration of her new novel, A Great Marriage. The event takes place at Citizen Vinyl on Wednesday, Aug. 14. 5 p.m. doors, 5:30 p.m. meet and greet with cocktails, 7 p.m. reading followed...

This is an all-ages event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

