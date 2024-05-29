DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lillian King, The Roof Dogs

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lillian King is a Chicago-based musician who sings about the confluence of emotions and the Great Outdoors. What does that mean? Find out at the show!

For the first time ever, Lillian will be joined onstage by Nick DePrey and Robert Salazar. Aside from be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Roof Dogs, Lillian King

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

