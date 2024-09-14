DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From humble beginnings in Fife, Scotland to opening for the likes of the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page, Big Country’s new-wave, folk-tinged rock left a distinct mark on Britain’s ’80s scene. Remembered for mimicking native Scottish instruments such as bagp
BIG COUNTRY
'Return To Steeltown' 40th Anniversary Tour 1984-2024
+ special guest support: MIKE PETERS from THE ALARM
‘Steeltown’ was the second studio album by Big Country which was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with production from St...
