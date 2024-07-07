DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Three Acres and a Cow

Whereelse?
Sun, 7 Jul, 3:00 pm
GigsMargate
£16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Three Acres And A Cow is a history of land rights and protest in folk song and story. The show connects the Norman Conquest and Peasants’ Revolt with current issues like the housing crisis, reparations, climate breakdown and food sovereignty via the Enclos...

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
150 capacity

