80 voglia di 90

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€8

About

✰ 80 VOGLIA DI 90s✰

main stage: Dj set by Villanis (80s & 90s)

Una Festa colorata, per una notte senza regole, in cui si sfideranno i brani più amati degli anni 80 e degli anni 90: dalla Disco alla New Wave e al Rock degli ’80 fino al Pop delle Boyband,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.
Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

