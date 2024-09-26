Top track

An Evening with Haken

La Rayonne
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€33.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Haken

“We don’t like to make simple music,” say Haken. Since their 2007 formation, the London band’s progressive metal has taken influence from ’70s art rock, modern electropop, new wave and arena rock.

Event information

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Veryshow, présente :

Le groupe de Metal Progressif moderne HAKEN vous invite à vivre une expérience unique lors de sa nouvelle venue à Lyon jeudi 26 septembre 2024 ! Avec un set spécial de trois heures intitulé...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Haken

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

