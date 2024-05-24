DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blazer Sound System, Flaccid Mojo, Beat Detectives, Sun Araw

Zebulon
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
unofficially start summer with a certified heater pulled by UPEND

First-ever L.A. appearance of BLAZER – the warrior reggae sound system notorious for late-night, secret location, dub-to-dancehall sitches in NYC. The duo of DJs Rainstick and Zebrablood wi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by UPEND
Lineup

1
Blazer Sound System, Flaccid Mojo, Beat Detectives and 1 more

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

