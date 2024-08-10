DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CCL (open to close) / Sister Zo + x3butterfly / gbd

Public Records
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Limited tickets available at the door. Please arrive early.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CCL, Sister Zo, X3Butterfly

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.