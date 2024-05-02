DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saeed Younan / Jeff Veliz / Christina Crossin

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From Free
About

Saeed Younan is a world-class DJ, recording artist, sought-after remix producer, and the head of his own label Younan Music. Over the last two decades, the veteran DJ / producer has been a key player in the global house & techno movement.

In SILO's front...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saeed Younan

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

